Eastern Kentucky vs. Utah Tech Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 28, when the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and Utah Tech Trailblazers go head to head at 8:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Colonels. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Eastern Kentucky vs. Utah Tech Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Eastern Kentucky (-4.6)
|68.3
|Eastern Kentucky 36, Utah Tech 32
Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 9 UAC Predictions
Eastern Kentucky Betting Info (2023)
- The Colonels have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.
- Three of the Colonels' four games with a set total have hit the over (75%).
Utah Tech Betting Info (2022)
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colonels vs. Trailblazers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Utah Tech
|26.3
|43.4
|25.0
|37.0
|26.8
|46.0
|Eastern Kentucky
|28.6
|35.9
|35.3
|33.3
|23.5
|37.8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.