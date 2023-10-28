Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 28, when the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and Utah Tech Trailblazers go head to head at 8:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Colonels. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Utah Tech Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Kentucky (-4.6) 68.3 Eastern Kentucky 36, Utah Tech 32

Week 9 UAC Predictions

Eastern Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Colonels have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

Three of the Colonels' four games with a set total have hit the over (75%).

Utah Tech Betting Info (2022)

Colonels vs. Trailblazers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Utah Tech 26.3 43.4 25.0 37.0 26.8 46.0 Eastern Kentucky 28.6 35.9 35.3 33.3 23.5 37.8

