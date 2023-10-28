The Memphis Grizzlies (0-2) square off against the Washington Wizards (0-1) as only 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and MNMT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -1.5 227.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis' games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 227.5 points 46 times.

The average number of points in Memphis' matchups last season was 229.9, which is 2.4 more points than the over/under for this game.

Memphis covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Memphis went 48-15 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 76.2% of those games).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, the Grizzlies had a 47-13 record (winning 78.3% of their games).

The Grizzlies have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Grizzlies vs Wizards Additional Info

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) last season than they did in road games (15-26-0).

The Grizzlies hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (46.3%) than road games (43.9%) last season.

Last season the 116.9 points per game the Grizzlies averaged were only 2.5 more than the Wizards conceded (114.4).

Memphis went 29-16 versus the spread and 37-8 overall when scoring more than 114.4 points.

Grizzlies vs. Wizards Point Insights (Last Season)

Grizzlies Wizards 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 29-16 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 27-13 37-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 25-15 113 Points Allowed (PG) 114.4 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 30-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-19 37-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-19

