The No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (6-1) host an ACC battle against the No. 20 Duke Blue Devils (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Louisville is putting up 34.1 points per game on offense, which ranks them 28th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 39th, surrendering 20.6 points per game. Duke's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 24th-best in the FBS with 315.9 total yards ceded per game. In terms of offense, it is compiling 370.7 total yards per game, which ranks 79th.

Louisville vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Louisville vs. Duke Key Statistics

Louisville Duke 464 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.7 (94th) 317.9 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 315.9 (19th) 178.3 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.4 (19th) 285.7 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.3 (115th) 11 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (25th) 14 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has 1,901 pass yards for Louisville, completing 63.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has 661 rushing yards on 89 carries with eight touchdowns. He's also added 10 catches for 174 yards (24.9 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

This season, Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 52 times for 207 yards (29.6 per game) and three touchdowns, while also racking up 133 yards through the air.

Jamari Thrash has hauled in 39 catches for 639 yards (91.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Chris Bell has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 223 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has been the target of 20 passes and compiled 14 grabs for 207 yards, an average of 29.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has racked up 981 yards (140.1 yards per game) while completing 60.6% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 339 yards with four touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Waters, has carried the ball 78 times for 465 yards (66.4 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Jaquez Moore has collected 390 yards (on 69 carries) with three touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has collected 25 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 379 (54.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 43 times and has two touchdowns.

Jordan Moore has put up a 348-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 27 passes on 45 targets.

Sahmir Hagans' 17 catches (on 27 targets) have netted him 144 yards (20.6 ypg).

