The No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (6-1) will have their 15th-ranked run defense on display versus the No. 20 Duke Blue Devils (5-2) and the No. 19 rushing offense in the country, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Cardinals are favored by 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 46 in the contest.

Louisville vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Louisville vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline Duke Moneyline BetMGM Louisville (-4.5) 46 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Louisville (-4.5) 46.5 -194 +160 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Louisville vs. Duke Betting Trends

Louisville has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.

The Cardinals have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Duke has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Blue Devils have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Louisville 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

