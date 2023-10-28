On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Luke Evangelista going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Evangelista stats and insights

  • In one of seven games this season, Evangelista scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Evangelista averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have given up 21 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
