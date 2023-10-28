When the Nashville Predators square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Michael McCarron score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

McCarron 2022-23 stats and insights

McCarron scored in two of 32 games last season, but only one goal each time.

McCarron produced no points on the power play last season.

McCarron's shooting percentage last season was 5.1%. He averaged 0.6 shots per game.

Maple Leafs 2022-23 defensive stats

The Maple Leafs conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league play.

The Maple Leafs shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

