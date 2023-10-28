According to our computer projections, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will take down the Purdue Boilermakers when the two teams come together at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) on Saturday, October 28, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Nebraska vs. Purdue Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Nebraska (-1.5) Over (39.5) Nebraska 26, Purdue 20

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cornhuskers have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

The Cornhuskers have three wins in seven games against the spread this year.

Nebraska has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Nebraska has had two games (out of seven) hit the over this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 39.5 points, 4.4 fewer than the average total in this season's Nebraska contests.

Purdue Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Boilermakers.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

Purdue is 1-4 against the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Boilermakers' seven games with a set total.

The average point total for Purdue this year is 10.6 points higher than this game's over/under.

Cornhuskers vs. Boilermakers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Nebraska 18.7 19.3 21.8 19.8 14.7 18.7 Purdue 23 29.9 24.6 34.4 19 18.5

