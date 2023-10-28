The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) are massive, 14.5-point favorites on the road versus the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Each team has a solid defense, with the Buckeyes third in points per game conceded, and the Badgers 20th. The over/under is 45.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin matchup.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Wisconsin Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-14.5) 45.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-14.5) 45.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Ohio State has compiled a 4-2-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 14.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Wisconsin has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.

Ohio State & Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio State To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700 To Win the Big Ten +150 Bet $100 to win $150 Wisconsin To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big Ten +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

