The Toronto Maple Leafs will travel to face the Nashville Predators on Saturday, October 28, with the Maple Leafs having won three consecutive games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Maple Leafs-Predators matchup can be watched on NHL Network and BSSO, so tune in to take in the action.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 19 total goals (2.7 per game), ninth in the NHL.

The Predators' 20 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.

On the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 2.6 goals per game (18 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 20 goals during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 7 1 4 5 6 3 - Thomas Novak 7 4 1 5 5 10 49.1% Ryan O'Reilly 7 2 2 4 2 9 53.5% Colton Sissons 7 4 0 4 2 2 50% Gustav Nyquist 7 1 3 4 5 2 100%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have allowed 21 total goals (three per game), ranking 15th in league action in goals against.

The Maple Leafs' 26 total goals (3.7 per game) rank 11th in the league.

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 19 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players