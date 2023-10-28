Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on October 28?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Roman Josi find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Josi stats and insights
- Josi is yet to score through seven games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 21 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
