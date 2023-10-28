The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Roman Josi find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Josi stats and insights

  • Josi is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 21 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.