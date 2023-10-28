A total of 19 games on the Week 9 college football schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the No. 8 Oregon Ducks and the No. 13 Utah Utes.

Here you will find info on how to watch all of week 9's top college football action.

How to Watch AP Top 25 Games

No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oklahoma (-9.5)

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Truist Field

Truist Field TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-20.5)

Indiana Hoosiers at No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Penn State (-31.5)

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Notre Dame (-20.5)

No. 20 Duke Blue Devils at No. 18 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisville (-4.5)

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-14.5)

No. 8 Oregon Ducks at No. 13 Utah Utes

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon (-6.5)

BYU Cougars at No. 7 Texas Longhorns

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Favorite: Texas (-19.5)

No. 24 USC Trojans at California Golden Bears

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: California Memorial Stadium

California Memorial Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: USC (-10.5)

No. 22 Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tulane (-10.5)

No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tennessee (-3.5)

No. 19 Air Force Falcons at Colorado State Rams

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Air Force (-14)

No. 5 Washington Huskies at Stanford Cardinal

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Stanford Stadium

Stanford Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Washington (-27.5)

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio State (-14.5)

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ole Miss (-24.5)

Colorado Buffaloes at No. 23 UCLA Bruins

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UCLA (-16.5)

No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: North Carolina (-11.5)

Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 25 James Madison Dukes

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: James Madison (-20.5)

No. 11 Oregon State Beavers at Arizona Wildcats

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon State (-3)

