Best Bets, Odds for the 49ers vs. Bengals Game – Week 8
Check out best bets for when the San Francisco 49ers (5-2) and the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) square off at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on 49ers vs. Bengals? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When is 49ers vs. Bengals?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The 49ers are the bet in this game. They're favored by 8.8 more points in the model than BetMGM (14.3 to 5.5).
- The 49ers have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 68.6%.
- The 49ers have put together a 5-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 71.4% of those games).
- San Francisco has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -218 or shorter.
- The Bengals have not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- Cincinnati has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +180 moneyline set for this game.
Who will win? The 49ers or Bengals? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Other Week 8 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: San Francisco (-5.5)
- The 49ers are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as 5.5-point favorites or more, San Francisco has an ATS record of 2-3.
- The Bengals have put together a record of 2-3-1 against the spread this year.
Parlay your bets together on the 49ers vs. Bengals matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (43.5)
- These two teams average 45.4 points per game combined, 1.9 more than the total of 43.5.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.7 fewer points per game (36.8) than this game's over/under of 43.5 points.
- 49ers games have gone over the point total on three of seven occasions (42.9%).
- The Bengals have hit the over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
George Kittle Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|7
|42.0
|3
Joe Mixon Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|6
|61.0
|1
|17.3
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.