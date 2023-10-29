The San Francisco 49ers (5-2) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Bengals

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV: CBS

Bengals Insights

This year the Bengals rack up just 1.1 more points per game (16.7) than the 49ers allow (15.6).

The Bengals average 46.6 fewer yards per game (256.3) than the 49ers give up per outing (302.9).

Cincinnati rushes for 69.8 yards per game, 9.5 fewer yards than the 79.3 San Francisco allows.

This season the Bengals have five turnovers, seven fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (12).

Bengals Away Performance

The Bengals score 13.3 points per game on the road (3.4 less than their overall average), and concede 23.7 on the road (2.5 more than overall).

The Bengals accumulate 244.3 yards per game in road games (12 less than their overall average), and concede 348 away from home (7.8 less than overall).

On the road, Cincinnati accumulates 164.3 passing yards per game and gives up 174.3. That's less than it gains (186.5) and allows (213) overall.

The Bengals' average rushing yards gained (80) and conceded (173.7) in road games are both higher than their overall averages of 69.8 and 142.8, respectively.

On the road, the Bengals convert 23.7% of third downs and allow 42.1% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (33.3%), and more than they allow (41.3%).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 at Tennessee L 27-3 FOX 10/8/2023 at Arizona W 34-20 FOX 10/15/2023 Seattle W 17-13 CBS 10/29/2023 at San Francisco - CBS 11/5/2023 Buffalo - NBC 11/12/2023 Houston - CBS 11/16/2023 at Baltimore - Amazon Prime Video

