Will Chigoziem Okonkwo Score a Touchdown Against the Falcons in Week 8?
The Tennessee Titans and the Atlanta Falcons are slated to square off in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Chigoziem Okonkwo find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Okonkwo will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown against the Falcons?
Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)
- Okonkwo has caught 17 passes on 26 targets for 122 yards, averaging 20.3 yards per game.
- Having played six games this year, Okonkwo has not had a TD reception.
Chigoziem Okonkwo Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|4
|4
|35
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|4
|3
|7
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|3
|3
|29
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|9
|5
|33
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|4
|2
|18
|0
Rep Chigoziem Okonkwo with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.