Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins has a difficult matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are conceding the seventh-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 190.1 per game.

Hopkins' 47 targets have resulted in 27 grabs for a team-high 376 yards (62.7 per game) so far this season.

Hopkins vs. the Falcons

Hopkins vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Atlanta has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.

The Falcons yield 190.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Falcons have given up 11 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.6 per game. That ranks 25th in NFL play.

DeAndre Hopkins Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 46.5 (-115)

Hopkins Receiving Insights

Hopkins, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of six games this season.

Hopkins has 28.5% of his team's target share (47 targets on 165 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 47 times, averaging 8.0 yards per target (53rd in NFL).

Hopkins, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

With eight red zone targets, Hopkins has been on the receiving end of 34.8% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

Hopkins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 8 REC / 140 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 3 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

