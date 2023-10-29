Will DeAndre Hopkins get into the end zone when the Tennessee Titans and the Atlanta Falcons play in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will DeAndre Hopkins score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Hopkins has grabbed 27 throws for a team-high 376 yards. He has been targeted 47 times, averaging 62.7 yards per game.

Hopkins does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

DeAndre Hopkins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0 Week 4 Bengals 6 4 63 0 Week 5 @Colts 11 8 140 0 Week 6 Ravens 5 1 20 0

