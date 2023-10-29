Will Derrick Henry Score a Touchdown Against the Falcons in Week 8?
The Tennessee Titans and the Atlanta Falcons are slated to square off in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Derrick Henry find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.
Will Derrick Henry score a touchdown against the Falcons?
Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)
- Henry has rushed for a team-leading 425 yards on 98 carries (70.8 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- Henry has added 11 catches for 117 yards (19.5 per game).
- Henry has scored a rushing TD in three games.
Derrick Henry Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|80
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|22
|122
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|13
|43
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|12
|97
|1
|2
|16
|0
