Should you wager on Irvin Smith Jr. scoring a touchdown in the Cincinnati Bengals' upcoming Week 8 matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Irvin Smith Jr. score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith has racked up 32 yards receiving (10.7 per game), hauling in six balls on 11 targets.

Smith, in three games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Irvin Smith Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 5 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 4 2 10 0 Week 6 Seahawks 2 1 5 0

