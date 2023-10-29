Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 223.6 per game.

Burrow leads Cincinnati with 1,230 passing yards (205 per game). Burrow has also put up a 63.4% completion percentage while throwing for seven touchdowns and four interceptions. On 14 carries, Burrow has run for 14 yards, and averaging 2.3 rushing yards per game.

Burrow vs. the 49ers

Burrow vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 348 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 348 PASS YPG / PASS TD Two opposing players have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have given up one or more passing TDs to five opposing quarterbacks this season.

Two opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against San Francisco in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for three or more touchdowns in an outing against the 49ers this season.

The 223.6 passing yards per game conceded by the 49ers defense makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers' defense is seventh in the NFL by conceding one passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (seven total passing TDs).

Joe Burrow Passing Props vs. the 49ers

Passing Yards: 250.5 (-115)

250.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+115)

Burrow Passing Insights

Burrow has topped his passing yards prop total twice in six chances.

The Bengals, who are 31st in NFL play in points scored, have passed 65.8% of the time while running 34.2%.

Burrow's 5.3 yards per attempt rank 31st in the NFL.

Burrow has completed at least one touchdown pass in three of six games, including multiple TDs three times.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (87.5% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

Burrow has passed 26 times out of his 232 total attempts while in the red zone (59.1% of his team's red zone plays).

Joe Burrow Rushing Props vs the 49ers

Rushing Yards: 8.5 (-120)

Burrow Rushing Insights

Burrow has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him one time in four opportunities this season.

In six games this season, Burrow has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

Burrow's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 24-for-35 / 185 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/8/2023 Week 5 36-for-46 / 317 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 20-for-30 / 165 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/25/2023 Week 3 26-for-49 / 259 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 9/17/2023 Week 2 27-for-41 / 222 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

