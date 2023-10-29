Will Joe Burrow Score a Touchdown Against the 49ers in Week 8?
The Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to meet in a Week 8 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Joe Burrow get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.
Will Joe Burrow score a touchdown against the 49ers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)
- Burrow has run for 14 yards on 14 carries (2.3 yards per game) on the ground this year.
- Burrow has not reached the end zone on the ground once in six games.
Joe Burrow Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|14
|31
|82
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|27
|41
|222
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|26
|49
|259
|0
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|20
|30
|165
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|36
|46
|317
|3
|1
|4
|7
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|24
|35
|185
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
