Will Joe Mixon Score a Touchdown Against the 49ers in Week 8?
In the Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Joe Mixon find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Joe Mixon score a touchdown against the 49ers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a TD)
- The team's top rusher, Mixon, has carried the ball 96 times for 366 yards (61 per game), with one touchdown.
- Mixon has also caught 16 passes for 104 yards (17.3 per game).
- Mixon has had one game with a rushing TD.
Joe Mixon Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|13
|56
|0
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|13
|59
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|19
|65
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|14
|67
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|25
|81
|0
|4
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|12
|38
|0
|3
|24
|0
