The Tennessee Titans (2-4) host the Atlanta Falcons (4-3) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Titans

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Titans Insights

The Titans put up 17.3 points per game, comparable to the 19 the Falcons allow.

The Titans average just 1.9 fewer yards per game (283.5) than the Falcons allow per outing (285.4).

This year Tennessee rushes for 15 more yards per game (110.3) than Atlanta allows (95.3).

This year the Titans have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Falcons' takeaways (6).

Titans Home Performance

The Titans score more points at home (23.3 per game) than they do overall (17.3), and allow fewer points at home (17 per game) than overall (19.5).

The Titans accumulate 324.7 yards per game at home (41.2 more than overall) and allow 304.3 at home (34.7 fewer than overall).

Tennessee picks up more passing yards at home (177 per game) than it does overall (173.2), and gives up fewer at home (213.7 per game) than overall (237).

The Titans accumulate more rushing yards at home (147.7 per game) than they do overall (110.3), and allow fewer at home (90.7 per game) than overall (102).

The Titans successfully convert 42.9% of third downs at home (9.1% more than overall), and concede on 30.8% of third downs at home (9.9% less than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 Cincinnati W 27-3 FOX 10/8/2023 at Indianapolis L 23-16 CBS 10/15/2023 Baltimore L 24-16 NFL Network 10/29/2023 Atlanta - CBS 11/2/2023 at Pittsburgh - Amazon Prime Video 11/12/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS 11/19/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.