Sportsbooks project a close game when the Atlanta Falcons (4-3) take on the Tennessee Titans (2-4) as only 2.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023. For this game, an over/under of 35.5 has been set.

The betting trends and insights for the Falcons can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Titans. As the Titans ready for this matchup against the Falcons, check out their recent betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Other Week 8 Odds

Tennessee vs. Atlanta Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Titans vs. Falcons Betting Insights

Tennessee is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

As 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Titans are 3-2 against the spread.

Tennessee has had one game (of six) hit the over this year.

Atlanta is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

As a 2.5-point favorite or greater, the Falcons have one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Atlanta has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of seven games with a set total (14.3%).

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Derrick Henry - - 63.5 (-115) - 9.5 (-111) - DeAndre Hopkins - - - - 46.5 (-115) - Tyjae Spears - - 30.5 (-115) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.