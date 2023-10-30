Grizzlies vs. Mavericks October 30 Tickets & Start Time
Southwest Division rivals face one another when the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) welcome in the Dallas Mavericks (1-0) at FedExForum, starting on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, October 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSSW
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded 18.6 points, 6.7 boards and 1 assists last year.
- Desmond Bane recorded 21.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season. He also put up 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.
- Marcus Smart's stats last season included 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He sank 41.5% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.
- Steven Adams collected 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He sank 59.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Xavier Tillman's numbers last season were 7 points, 5 boards and 1.6 assists per game. He sank 61.4% of his shots from the floor.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic recorded 32.4 points last season, plus 8 assists and 8.6 rebounds.
- Kyrie Irving recorded 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. posted 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 40.1% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per contest (seventh in league).
- Grant Williams recorded 8.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.7 assists.
- Dwight Powell posted 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 73.2% from the floor.
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Grizzlies
|Mavericks
|116.9
|Points Avg.
|114.2
|113
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.1
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|37.1%
