Grizzlies vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (2-0) on Monday, October 30, 2023 at FedExForum as just 2.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-2.5
|227.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis played 46 games last season that ended with over 227.5 points.
- The average total points scored in Grizzlies games last year (227.5) is 2.4 points higher than the total for this matchup.
- The Grizzlies covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread last year.
- Memphis was underdogs 19 times last season and won three, or 15.8%, of those games.
- The Grizzlies entered 13 games last season as an underdog by +115 or more and were 1-12 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for Memphis.
Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Grizzlies Prediction
|Mavericks vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Grizzlies were 25-16-0 at home against the spread (.610 winning percentage). On the road, they were 15-26-0 ATS (.366).
- Looking at the over/under, Memphis' games went over more frequently at home (19 of 41, 46.3%) than on the road (18 of 41, 43.9%) last season.
- The Grizzlies scored 116.9 points per game last season, only 2.8 more points than the 114.1 the Mavericks conceded.
- When scoring more than 114.1 points, Memphis went 29-16 versus the spread and 37-8 overall.
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Point Insights (Last Season)
|Grizzlies
|Mavericks
|116.9
|114.2
|8
|16
|29-16
|21-20
|37-8
|26-15
|113
|114.1
|11
|16
|32-20
|23-29
|40-12
|31-22
