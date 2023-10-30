All eyes will be on QBs Jared Goff and Jimmy Garoppolo when the Detroit Lions (5-2) and Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) square off on October 30. Which signal caller is in better position to bring home a win in this matchup? We dive into the details below.

Lions vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: ABC/ESPN

Jared Goff vs. Jimmy Garoppolo Matchup

Jared Goff 2023 Stats Jimmy Garoppolo 7 Games Played 5 68% Completion % 68% 1,902 (271.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,079 (215.8) 11 Touchdowns 7 4 Interceptions 8 15 (2.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 27 (5.4) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 271.5 yards

: Over/Under 271.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Raiders Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Raiders rank 23rd in the league with 23 points allowed per game, and they rank 17th in total yards allowed with 316.4 given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, Las Vegas' D has been on top of its game, with 1,312 passing yards allowed this season (ninth-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Raiders' defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 28th in the league with 903 rushing yards allowed (129 per game).

On defense, Las Vegas ranks 29th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 73.9%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 26th at 45.6%.

Lions Defensive Stats

