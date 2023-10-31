Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Sherwood stats and insights

Sherwood has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

Sherwood has no points on the power play.

Sherwood averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 19 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

