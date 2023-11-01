Before DeAndre Hopkins and the Tennessee Titans take the gridiron, show your support with officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other apparel. Below, you will find additional details on the newest gear, along with a breakdown of Hopkins' numbers.

DeAndre Hopkins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 72 38 591 128 3 15.6

Hopkins Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0 Week 4 Bengals 6 4 63 0 Week 5 @Colts 11 8 140 0 Week 6 Ravens 5 1 20 0 Week 8 Falcons 6 4 128 3 Week 9 @Steelers 11 4 60 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 8 3 27 0

DeAndre Hopkins' Next Game

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Jaguars -6.5

Jaguars -6.5 Over/Under: 40 points

