The Memphis Grizzlies (0-4) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Utah Jazz (1-3) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Delta Center as just 2.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSSE

KJZZ and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 121 - Grizzlies 105

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (- 2.5)

Jazz (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-15.6)

Jazz (-15.6) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.6

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Last season the Grizzlies put up 116.9 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and gave up 113 points per contest (11th-ranked).

Memphis ranked second-best in the NBA by averaging 46.6 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranked 21st in the league (44.4 allowed per contest).

Last year the Grizzlies ranked ninth in the league in assists, putting up 26 per game.

Memphis averaged 12.9 turnovers per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 14.4 turnovers per contest (sixth-ranked).

With 12 threes per game, the Grizzlies were 16th in the NBA. They sported a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 22nd in the league.

