Kentucky (6-2) will resume its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 PM ET, against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

If you're looking to go to see the Kentucky Wildcats in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Kentucky games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Pennsylvania N 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 North Carolina N 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Louisville A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Illinois State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Florida A 12:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 9 Missouri H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Texas A&M A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Mississippi State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Georgia H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 23 South Carolina A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Arkansas A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Florida H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Tennessee H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 6 Vanderbilt A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Gonzaga H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Kentucky's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Pennsylvania Quakers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Wells Fargo Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN2

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Kentucky's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Kentucky players

Shop for Kentucky gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Antonio Reeves 8 18.3 4.8 1.6 0.5 0.1 51.0% (52-102) 44.2% (23-52)
Tre Mitchell 8 14.4 6.0 3.9 1.4 1.4 56.0% (42-75) 37.0% (10-27)
Reed Sheppard 8 13.9 4.5 3.9 3.0 0.9 61.9% (39-63) 61.1% (22-36)
Rob Dillingham 8 13.8 4.4 5.4 1.5 0.0 48.2% (41-85) 50.0% (16-32)
D.J. Wagner 7 13.1 1.9 3.3 1.4 0.7 40.7% (33-81) 25.0% (7-28)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.