Currently 4-6, the Kentucky Wildcats' women's hoops squad's next game is at the Louisville Cardinals, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Kentucky games

Kentucky's next matchup information

Opponent: Louisville Cardinals

Louisville Cardinals Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Broadcast: ACC Network

Top Kentucky players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Ajae Petty 10 15.9 10.0 0.6 0.9 0.8 61.2% (60-98) - Eniya Russell 10 10.6 3.8 2.0 0.8 0.4 41.7% (40-96) 23.1% (3-13) Saniah Tyler 10 8.7 1.8 0.6 0.7 0.0 28.4% (31-109) 31.7% (20-63) Maddie Scherr 6 14.0 3.0 2.8 1.0 1.0 34.7% (25-72) 25.8% (8-31) Amiya Jenkins 7 8.6 4.3 0.7 0.7 0.0 41.5% (22-53) 20.0% (2-10)

