A matchup at the DePaul Blue Demons is up next for the Louisville Cardinals (4-4), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Louisville games

Louisville's next matchup information

Opponent: DePaul Blue Demons

DePaul Blue Demons Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Top Louisville players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Skyy Clark 8 17.3 2.8 2.8 0.8 0.1 42.4% (42-99) 30.8% (12-39) Tre White 8 14.3 6.5 1.6 1.3 0.1 39.8% (33-83) 32.0% (8-25) Mike James 8 11.1 6.1 1.4 0.5 0.0 38.6% (27-70) 31.0% (9-29) JJ Traynor 8 10.1 4.6 0.1 0.3 0.5 51.6% (33-64) 36.8% (7-19) Ty-Laur Johnson 8 9.0 1.3 3.3 1.0 0.3 41.3% (19-46) 13.3% (2-15)

