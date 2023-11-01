If you're a big fan of Louisville women's basketball, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other Cardinals apparel. For additional info, keep scrolling.

Louisville team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kiki Jefferson 8 12.4 3.6 2.0 1.4 0.3 Olivia Cochran 8 11.5 5.9 1.1 1.8 0.4 Sydney Taylor 8 11.5 2.8 1.6 1.1 0.0 Nina Rickards 8 9.9 5.3 3.1 1.1 0.1 Nyla Harris 8 8.6 4.9 0.3 1.1 0.1 Jayda Curry 8 7.9 1.9 2.1 0.5 0.0 Eylia Love 8 5.8 2.5 0.6 1.6 0.0 Merissah Russell 7 5.3 2.3 1.4 0.9 0.1 Elif Istanbulluoglu 8 3.5 3.0 0.8 0.4 0.1 Alexia Mobley 6 2.8 2.5 0.7 0.5 0.2

Louisville season stats

Louisville has gone 7-1 on the season so far.

The Cardinals are 3-0 at home, 2-0 on the road and 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Louisville notched its signature win of the season on November 29, when it grabbed a 64-58 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 94) in the RPI.

The Cardinals, against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, are 1-0, winning the only game they've played versus a Top 25 opponent.

Of Louisville's 23 remaining games, seven are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Louisville games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 N.C. A&T H 12:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Kentucky H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Morehead State H 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 UConn A 12:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Washington H 7:00 PM

