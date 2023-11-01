A game at home versus the Kentucky Wildcats is up next for the Louisville Cardinals women (8-1), on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Louisville games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Kentucky H 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Morehead State H 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 UConn A 12:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Washington H 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Miami (FL) A 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Duke H 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Pittsburgh A 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Wake Forest H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Clemson A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 North Carolina A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Boston College H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Pittsburgh H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Syracuse H 7:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 NC State A 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Notre Dame H 6:00 PM

Louisville's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Kentucky Wildcats
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: KFC Yum! Center
  • Broadcast: ACC Network

Top Louisville players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kiki Jefferson 9 12.2 3.3 2.0 1.3 0.3 50.0% (37-74) 35.0% (7-20)
Olivia Cochran 9 11.3 5.4 1.1 1.7 0.4 48.1% (38-79) 0.0% (0-2)
Sydney Taylor 9 10.9 3.0 1.9 1.0 0.0 36.6% (34-93) 30.2% (16-53)
Nina Rickards 9 8.8 4.7 2.9 1.0 0.1 60.4% (29-48) 0.0% (0-1)
Nyla Harris 9 8.7 4.9 0.3 1.0 0.1 56.9% (29-51) 0.0% (0-1)

