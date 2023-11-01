The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) play the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -3.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 225.5 points 55 times.

Oklahoma City games had an average of 233.9 points last season, 8.4 more than the over/under for this game.

Oklahoma City won 47 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 34 times.

Oklahoma City won 16 of the 28 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (57.1%).

The Thunder had a 10-5 record last year (winning 66.7% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Thunder have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans and its opponents combined to score more than 225.5 points in 44 of 82 games last season.

The average total points scored in Pelicans games last year (225.5) is 1.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.

The Pelicans put together a 40-42-0 record against the spread last season.

New Orleans was underdogs in 41 games last season and won 15 (36.6%) of those contests.

The Pelicans had a record of 3-18, a 14.3% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers last season.

New Orleans has a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs Pelicans Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder did a better job covering the spread in away games (24-17-0) than they did at home (23-17-0) last year.

The Thunder went over the over/under more consistently when playing at home last year, hitting the over in 26 of 41 home matchups (63.4%). In away games, they hit the over in 19 of 41 games (46.3%).

Last season the 117.5 points per game the Thunder averaged were five more than the Pelicans conceded (112.5).

Oklahoma City went 35-17 versus the spread and 31-22 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

Against the spread, the Pelicans performed better at home (23-18-0) than away (17-24-0) last season.

New Orleans' games finished above the over/under less often at home (18 times out of 41) than on the road (20 of 41) last season.

The Pelicans scored 114.4 points per game last season, just two fewer points than the 116.4 the Thunder gave up.

New Orleans went 26-8 versus the spread and 27-7 overall when scoring more than 116.4 points last season.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs. Pelicans Point Insights (Last Season)

Thunder Pelicans 117.5 Points Scored (PG) 114.4 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 35-17 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 26-8 31-22 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 27-7 116.4 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 29-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 36-17 28-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 37-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.