Western Kentucky team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Don McHenry 8 12.8 3.5 2.8 0.9 0.0 Rodney Howard 8 11.1 5.0 0.4 0.3 0.1 Brandon Newman 8 9.9 5.8 1.0 1.5 0.1 Babacar Faye 8 7.9 6.3 0.3 0.5 0.3 Tyrone Marshall 8 7.8 4.3 1.4 2.0 1.1 Khristian Lander 7 8.7 2.1 1.1 1.1 0.1 Enoch Kalambay 8 6.9 4.3 1.3 0.1 0.1 Dontaie Allen 8 6.6 3.3 0.8 0.6 0.9 Teagan Moore 6 4.8 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.0 Jalen Jackson 5 5.8 1.6 2.4 1.0 0.0

Western Kentucky season stats

Western Kentucky has gone 5-3 this season.

The Hilltoppers are unbeaten at home (3-0) and 1-1 on the road, while going 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Western Kentucky, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Murray State Racers 86-81 on November 14.

The Hilltoppers have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Of Western Kentucky's 22 remaining games, none are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Western Kentucky games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Eastern Kentucky H 5:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Buffalo A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Wright State A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Austin Peay H 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Cal Baptist A 10:00 PM

