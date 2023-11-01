The Memphis Grizzlies, Xavier Tillman included, hit the court versus the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 125-110 loss versus the Mavericks, Tillman tallied six points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Now let's examine Tillman's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-120)

Over 10.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+106)

Over 8.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-175)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were 24th in the league defensively last year, giving up 118 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the league last year, allowing 43.5 per game.

The Jazz allowed 25 assists per contest last season (10th in the NBA).

Looking at three-point defense, the Jazz were ranked 18th in the league last year, allowing 12.5 makes per contest.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 12 3 1 1 0 1 0 1/8/2023 33 9 9 3 0 0 3 10/31/2022 17 8 5 0 0 0 0 10/29/2022 11 4 2 1 0 0 0

