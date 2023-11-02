How to Watch the NBA on Thursday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers square off for one of four exciting matchups on the NBA slate today.
Today's NBA Games
The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Toronto Raptors
The Raptors hit the road the 76ers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 2-1
- TOR Record: 2-3
- PHI Stats: 119.0 PPG (seventh in NBA), 107.7 Opp. PPG (12th)
- TOR Stats: 105.6 PPG (24th in NBA), 104.4 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -8.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -375
- TOR Odds to Win: +290
- Total: 215.5 points
The New Orleans Pelicans face the Detroit Pistons
The Pistons look to pull off a road win at the Pelicans on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSNO and BSDET
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NO Record: 3-1
- DET Record: 2-3
- NO Stats: 104.8 PPG (26th in NBA), 106.8 Opp. PPG (10th)
- DET Stats: 108.8 PPG (19th in NBA), 107.6 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)
- DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NO -7.5
- NO Odds to Win: -350
- DET Odds to Win: +260
- Total: 219.5 points
The Utah Jazz play host to the Orlando Magic
The Magic hope to pick up a road win at the Jazz on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: KJZZ and BSFL
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- UTA Record: 2-3
- ORL Record: 2-2
- UTA Stats: 114.6 PPG (11th in NBA), 118.6 Opp. PPG (25th)
- ORL Stats: 105.8 PPG (22nd in NBA), 101.8 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)
- ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ORL -1.5
- ORL Odds to Win: -115
- UTA Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 222.5 points
The Phoenix Suns play the San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs go on the road to face the Suns on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 2-2
- SA Record: 2-2
- PHO Stats: 110.8 PPG (15th in NBA), 105.8 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- SA Stats: 110.8 PPG (15th in NBA), 121.3 Opp. PPG (27th)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -7.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -300
- SA Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 225.5 points
