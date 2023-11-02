Predators vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Seattle Kraken (3-5-2), coming off a 4-3 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, host the Nashville Predators (4-5) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW. The Predators fell to the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 in their last game.
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kraken (-120)
|Predators (+100)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- This season the Predators have won two of the six games in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Nashville has won two of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Predators, based on the moneyline, is 50.0%.
- Nashville has played four games this season that ended with over 5.5 goals.
Predators vs Kraken Additional Info
Predators vs. Kraken Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|24 (23rd)
|Goals
|25 (21st)
|33 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|26 (11th)
|7 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|8 (8th)
|6 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (24th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- The Predators' 25 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- The Predators have allowed 26 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 11th.
- They have a -1 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.
