Titans vs. Steelers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) play the Tennessee Titans (3-4) at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
Before the Steelers play the Titans, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting trends and insights for both teams.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Titans vs. Steelers Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Steelers
|2.5
|36.5
|-145
|+120
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Titans vs. Steelers Betting Records & Stats
Tennessee Titans
- The Titans have played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 36.5 points.
- Tennessee's contests this season have a 41.1-point average over/under, 4.6 more points than this game's point total.
- The Titans are 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Titans have entered the game as underdogs six times this season and won three of those games.
- Tennessee has been at least a +120 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Pittsburgh's matchups this year have an average point total of 41.2, 4.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Steelers have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Steelers have been moneyline favorites just once before this season and they lost.
- Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.
Steelers vs. Titans Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Steelers
|16.1
|31
|21
|13
|41.2
|4
|7
|Titans
|18.9
|24
|20
|10
|41.1
|4
|7
Titans vs. Steelers Betting Insights & Trends
Titans
- Tennessee has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three contests.
- In the Titans' past three games, they have hit the over once.
- The Steelers have a negative point differential on the season (-34 total points, -4.9 per game), as do the Titans (-8 total points, -1.1 per game).
Steelers
- In its past three games, Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- Pittsburgh has not hit the over in its past three games.
- The Steelers have been outscored by 34 points this season (4.9 per game), and opponents of the Titans have outscored them by just eight points (1.1 per game).
Titans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.1
|41.1
|41
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.1
|22.3
|22
|ATS Record
|4-3-0
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-5-0
|2-2-0
|0-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-3
|3-1
|0-2
Steelers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.2
|39.9
|43
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.1
|21.5
|23
|ATS Record
|4-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-6-0
|1-3-0
|0-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-2
|2-2
|2-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.