Will Tyjae Spears Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyjae Spears was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 9 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Take a look at Spears' stats on this page.
Spears has season stats that include 198 rushing yards on 34 carries (5.8 per attempt) and one touchdown, plus 18 receptions on 24 targets for 120 yards.
Tyjae Spears Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Titans have one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Derrick Henry (LP/ankle): 120 Rush Att; 526 Rush Yds; 3 Rush TDs 15 Rec; 138 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Titans vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Spears 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|34
|198
|1
|5.8
|24
|18
|120
|0
Spears Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|3
|27
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|8
|49
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|4
|6
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|5
|40
|0
|3
|18
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|7
|34
|1
|4
|35
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|4
|15
|0
|1
|48
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|3
|27
|0
|3
|9
|0
