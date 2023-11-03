The Memphis Grizzlies (0-5), on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Moda Center, will look to turn around a five-game losing streak when visiting the Portland Trail Blazers (2-3). This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSE.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

ROOT Sports NW and BSSE Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grizzlies Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Grizzlies (-1.5) 219.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Grizzlies (-1.5) 218.5 -120 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Grizzlies average 106.6 points per game (21st in the league) while giving up 118.0 per contest (24th in the NBA). They have a -57 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 11.4 points per game.

The Trail Blazers have been outscored by 5.6 points per game (posting 103.0 points per game, 29th in league, while allowing 108.6 per outing, 12th in NBA) and have a -28 scoring differential.

The two teams average 209.6 points per game combined, 9.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

These two teams surrender a combined 226.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Memphis has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Portland has won two games against the spread this year.

Grizzlies and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +3300 +1600 - Trail Blazers +50000 +25000 -

