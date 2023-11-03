Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-5) are 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (2-3) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 219.5 points.
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-1.5
|219.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 219.5 points two times this season (over five games).
- The average point total in Memphis' contests this year is 224.6, 5.1 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Grizzlies have covered the spread once in five opportunities this season.
- Memphis has lost both games it has played as a favorite this season.
- Memphis has played as a favorite of -120 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Grizzlies have a 54.5% chance to win.
Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 219.5
|% of Games Over 219.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|2
|40%
|106.6
|209.6
|118
|226.6
|224.7
|Trail Blazers
|2
|40%
|103
|209.6
|108.6
|226.6
|219.1
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- The Grizzlies average just two fewer points per game (106.6) than the Trail Blazers allow (108.6).
- Memphis has a 0-2 record against the spread and a 0-2 record overall when scoring more than 108.6 points.
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|1-4
|0-2
|2-3
|Trail Blazers
|2-3
|2-3
|2-3
Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Trail Blazers
|106.6
|103
|22
|29
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|118
|108.6
|24
|10
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|2-1
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.