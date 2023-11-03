The Memphis Grizzlies (0-5) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (2-3) on November 3, 2023 at Moda Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 42.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have made.

The Grizzlies are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 17th.

The 106.6 points per game the Grizzlies average are just 2.0 fewer points than the Trail Blazers allow (108.6).

When Memphis puts up more than 108.6 points, it is 0-2.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies scored 119.8 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, they averaged 114.0 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Memphis gave up 109.2 points per game at home. In road games, it allowed 116.8.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Grizzlies fared better at home last year, making 12.3 threes per game with a 35.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.7 threes per game and a 34.9% three-point percentage in away games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Injuries