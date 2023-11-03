Player prop betting options for Desmond Bane, Shaedon Sharpe and others are available in the Memphis Grizzlies-Portland Trail Blazers matchup at Moda Center on Friday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -112) 3.5 (Over: -114)

Bane has put up 24.0 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points less than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.2 less rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (4.5).

Bane's season-long assist average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Bane has made 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Xavier Tillman Props

PTS REB AST 9.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -122)

The 9.5-point over/under set for Xavier Tillman on Friday is 3.2 less than his season scoring average (12.7).

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 7.5.

Tillman averages 3.0 assists, 0.5 more than Friday's prop bet (2.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 20.5 (Over: -112) 7.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Friday's prop bet for Jaren Jackson Jr. is 20.5 points, 5.5 more than his season average.

He has pulled down 6.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (7.5).

Jackson has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -110) 5.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -130)

The 22.5-point prop total for Sharpe on Friday is 3.2 higher than his scoring average, which is 19.3.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 5.5).

Sharpe has dished out 2.3 assists per game, which is 2.2 less than Friday's over/under.

Sharpe averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

