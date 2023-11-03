As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (eight matches), No. 183-ranked Hugo Grenier and No. 229 Mate Valkusz will be squaring off at Les Arenes de Metz in Metz, France.

Moselle Open Info

Tournament: Moselle Open

Moselle Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: November 4

November 4 TV:

Venue: Les Arenes de Metz

Les Arenes de Metz Location: Metz, France

Metz, France Court Surface: Hard

Who will win the Moselle Open?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Matteo Martineau vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Mpetshi Perricard (-200) Martineau (+150) Jan Choinski vs. Mathias Bourgue Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 AM ET Bourgue (-150) Choinski (+110) Hugo Grenier vs. Mate Valkusz Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:30 AM ET Grenier (-275) Valkusz (+195) Michael Geerts vs. Calvin Hemery Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:30 AM ET Hemery (-210) Geerts (+155) Harold Mayot vs. Peter Gojowczyk Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:50 AM ET Mayot (-275) Gojowczyk (+195) Tom Paris vs. Ugo Blanchet Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:50 AM ET Blanchet (-300) Paris (+210) Dan Added vs. Abedallah Shelbayh Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:10 AM ET Shelbayh (-165) Added (+125) Gijs Brouwer vs. Mikalai Haliak Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:10 AM ET Brouwer (-650) Haliak (+375)

