Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nelson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Nelson County, Kentucky this week, we've got what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nelson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Warren East High School at Nelson County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Bardstown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bethlehem High School at Caverna High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Horse Cave, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
