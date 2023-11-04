Seeking an up-to-date view of the Big Ten and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Big Ten Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Michigan

  • Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 12-0
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: -105
  • Overall Rank: 1st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 87th
  • Last Game: W 49-0 vs Michigan State

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Purdue
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

2. Ohio State

  • Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 9-1
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +150
  • Overall Rank: 2nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 20th
  • Last Game: W 24-10 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Rutgers
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

3. Penn State

  • Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 9-2
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +1400
  • Overall Rank: 6th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 65th
  • Last Game: W 33-24 vs Indiana

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Maryland
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

4. Wisconsin

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 9-2
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +1200
  • Overall Rank: 27th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 62nd
  • Last Game: L 24-10 vs Ohio State

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Indiana
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

5. Rutgers

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 6-5
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 36th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 82nd
  • Last Game: W 31-14 vs Indiana

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Ohio State
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

6. Iowa

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 10-2
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +2000
  • Overall Rank: 40th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 57th
  • Last Game: L 12-10 vs Minnesota

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Northwestern
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel:

7. Maryland

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 4-7
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 44th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 84th
  • Last Game: L 33-27 vs Northwestern

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Penn State
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

8. Minnesota

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-5
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 51st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 53rd
  • Last Game: W 27-12 vs Michigan State

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Illinois
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. Nebraska

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-5
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 53rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 67th
  • Last Game: W 31-14 vs Purdue

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Michigan State
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. Northwestern

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-7
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 71st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 18th
  • Last Game: W 33-27 vs Maryland

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Iowa
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel:

11. Illinois

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 5-7
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 75th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 23rd
  • Last Game: L 25-21 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Minnesota
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

12. Purdue

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-9
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 87th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 16th
  • Last Game: L 31-14 vs Nebraska

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: @ Michigan
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

13. Indiana

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +75000
  • Overall Rank: 100th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 2nd
  • Last Game: L 33-24 vs Penn State

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Wisconsin
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

14. Michigan State

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 1-10
  • Odds to Win Big Ten: +75000
  • Overall Rank: 101st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 6th
  • Last Game: L 27-12 vs Minnesota

Next Game

  • Week 10 Opponent: Nebraska
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

