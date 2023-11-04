In the contest between the Austin Peay Governors and Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Saturday, November 4 at 5:00 PM, our projection system expects the Governors to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Austin Peay (-6.6) 66.7 Austin Peay 37, Eastern Kentucky 30

Week 10 UAC Predictions

Eastern Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Colonels have posted two wins against the spread this season.

There have been three Colonels games (out of four) that went over the total this year.

Austin Peay Betting Info (2022)

The Governors covered eight times in 11 games with a spread last year.

In Governors games last year, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

Colonels vs. Governors 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Kentucky 29.3 35.1 35.3 33.3 25.6 36.2 Austin Peay 38.9 26.3 51.0 18.7 31.6 30.8

