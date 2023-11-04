The No. 15 Louisville Cardinals (7-1) have an ACC matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-4). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Louisville vs. Virginia Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Louisville vs. Virginia Tech?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Louisville 32, Virginia Tech 18

Louisville 32, Virginia Tech 18 Louisville has won five of the six games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (83.3%).

The Cardinals have played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Virginia Tech has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Hokies have played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Louisville (-10)



Louisville (-10) Louisville has played eight games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have been favored by 10 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Virginia Tech owns a record of 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Hokies won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Louisville vs. Virginia Tech matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) This season, five of Louisville's eight games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 48.5 points.

There have been just two games featuring Virginia Tech this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 48.5.

Louisville averages 32.8 points per game against Virginia Tech's 26.1, amounting to 10.4 points over the game's total of 48.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Louisville

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.3 52.3 50.3 Implied Total AVG 31.9 35 28.8 ATS Record 4-3-1 4-0-0 0-3-1 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 2-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Virginia Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.3 48.5 48 Implied Total AVG 28.7 27.3 31.5 ATS Record 4-2-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.